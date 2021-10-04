4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $647,448

Beautiful Partial Lake view Home site featuring our popular Aura Floorplan. This plan is loaded with sumptuous options including a spacious screened outdoor living area and abundant windows perfect for enjoying 4 seasons worth of Natural beauty on Lake Mackintosh. Inside you’ll find that no comfort has been spared. Visually this home is a show stopper with upgraded cabinetry, countertops, tile and flooring throughout. Don’t miss one of the last opportunities to be in Ballantrae at Mackintosh on the lake!