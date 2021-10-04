 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $647,448

4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $647,448

4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $647,448

Beautiful Partial Lake view Home site featuring our popular Aura Floorplan. This plan is loaded with sumptuous options including a spacious screened outdoor living area and abundant windows perfect for enjoying 4 seasons worth of Natural beauty on Lake Mackintosh. Inside you’ll find that no comfort has been spared. Visually this home is a show stopper with upgraded cabinetry, countertops, tile and flooring throughout. Don’t miss one of the last opportunities to be in Ballantrae at Mackintosh on the lake!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A&T moving ahead with new indoor and outdoor recreation center
Education

A&T moving ahead with new indoor and outdoor recreation center

The university's board of trustees also picks the names of alumni Velma Speight and Joseph Monroe to replace the names on two campus buildings that had honored former N.C. governors who had, by direct or indirect actions, supported white supremacy movements during their tenures. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News