4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $648,990

Open and Inviting, the Aura plan by DRB Homes stands built to impress. An elegant multi story entry greets you with a relaxed feeling of Home. Tucked off the entry a cozy corner study beckons the studious & productive alike to the perfect work from home setting, ideal for those virtual team meetings. Beyond the Entry a stunning gathering room & open kitchen invite you to take in the views overlooking lake Mackintosh, a view surely best indulged from your new elevated outdoor living space, just imagine it with a hot apple cider & all those soon to be fall colors. Back inside a first floor guest suite with rounds off the main level & is a perfect retreat for those road wearied traveling guests to rest & recuperate. Upstairs you will find a spacious Owners Retreat with still more incredible views & a posh spa-like bathroom, an inviting loft & 2 guest retreats with shared full bath will complete your tour of the Aura. Set in the prestigious Ballantrae Section of Mackintosh with resort style amenities & Lakefront views this home is the last site we have on offer, and could just be what you have been searching for!

