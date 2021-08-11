Step inside this custom built 4 bed, (3) full & (2) 1/2 bath, 3 car garage home in desirable Somerton subdivision with stunning 2 story foyer! Home features bonus room above the garage, sunroom, formal sitting and dinning room! First floor master suite w/ vaulted ceiling, two way fireplace, double doors go out to private patio area and features walk in closet and spacious master bath w/ custom marble tub! Vaulted ceilings in great room w/ built ins, wet bar and gas fireplace! Upstairs features second formal sitting room/ office space w/ vaulted ceilings and dual closets. Garage space was just freshly painted, is heated & cooled, wired with music, has workshop space and features a half bath! Bonus room above garage features second wet bar area making it great for entertaining! Ample storage throughout, pantry space and large downstairs laundry. This home has so many custom features: engineered hardwood floors, cherry wood cabinets, wired speaker/music system throughout, wired security system w/ cameras outside & dedicated panic line in front closet, custom done inlays in formal areas w/ textured french paint in halls, custom painted pillars, skylights in both upstairs bath, recessed lighting, solid brass fixtures, Italian crystal on stairway, and much more! Back patio area was custom laid with 2 tier pond w/ water fountain(switch for fountain inside home making it easy to operate), iron fencing, wired gas grill to the home, custom up-lighting all around! Sprinkler system and professional landscaping! Home was well built with extra insulation keeping energy bills low! Foundation in place around exterior of back property making it ready for brick fence to be installed! Recent Updates 2020: water heater, Bosch dishwasher and one of the HVAC systems. Highly desirable school district! Schedule a showing for this custom beauty while you can!
4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $679,900
