4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $985,000

A luxury dream home with a water view on the largest lot in Alamance County's most prestigious neighborhood! This stunning home will lure you with the detailed landscaping, circle drive, triple attached garage & beautiful entry on a cul-de-sac lot. 2 story foyer open to Dining Room, Living Room w/fireplace & built-ins, lots of natural light, & office/library. Gourmet kitchen w/stainless, granite, island, breakfast area & keeping room connected to the Sunroom overlooking a fantastic back yard & terrace perfect for entertaining. Downstairs owners suite w/luxurious bath. Upstairs has 3 bedrooms & huge bonus/theatre room. The many unique details make this exclusive home desirable. Proximity to I-85/40, restaurants & shopping, contribute to this ideal location. Welcome to luxury at its finest!