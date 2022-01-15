 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $405,000

You will fall in love with this IMMACULATE Camelot Floor Plan. This One-Owner Home is located in the Deerfield Crossing Community. Walk into an inviting entryway open floor plan, with direct access to privately fenced backyard that’s perfect for entertaining and family time. Beautiful marble surround gas log fireplace in the great room. Primary bedroom on main level with an upgraded owner’s bath. Additional walk-in storage room off the upstairs third bedroom. Kitchen granite countertops with stainless-steel appliances and gas stove, and much more. Schedule your showings today! Proximity to Piedmont Triad Airport, farmer's market, local shops, and restaurants.

