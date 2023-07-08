Welcome home to this beautiful 4 bedroom 2 story home at the end of a cul-de-sac street. If space is what you need, then this home is for you!! This light and bright open floor is spacious for the whole family and inviting for guests. Your living room, dining room and kitchen are all open to each other which makes entertaining a breeze! Beautiful dark colored hardwood floors throughout and freshly painted interior complete this elegant look. The kitchen has beautifully detailed granite countertops, dark cabinets and stainless steel appliances. 1st floor owners suite gives you the privacy from the other bedrooms you crave complete with a private bath, double vanity, spacious shower and a nice size walk in closet. Head upstairs where you will find 3 secondary bedrooms and oversized bonus space perfect for game room, media room, gym, heater your needs may be!! All with new carpet throughout and lots of closets for all your storage needs! This won’t last long, schedule your showing today!