Bright open floor plan with lots of natural light. Open foyer leads into oversized living room, featuring crown moulding, ceiling fan and fireplace with gas logs. Kitchen has upgraded quartz counters, stainless steel appliances including gas hob, externally vented hood and 6 stage RO Drinking water filter system. Guest bedroom and full bathroom on the main floor make this home perfect for company. Laundry room is on main. Primary suite with large walk in closet and bathroom with dual sinks and 5' tiled shower is on the second floor along with 2 additional bedrooms, 3rd full bathroom and bonus room. This home is equipped with CAT8 LAN connections in every room, two hardwired connections for WiFi access points ensuring no WiFi dead spots and seven hardwired 4K security cameras spread across strategic locations outside the property. Back yard with patio is fully fenced and ready to start making memories.
4 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $430,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
While the life span of appliances in our home may not be something we regularly think about — if at all — it doesn’t hurt to know how many years you have left on your favorite household helpers.
One employee said the "meetings became 'cult-like' after the owner required everyone to recite the Catholic version of the Lord’s Prayer in unison," according to the lawsuit.
Greensboro police have identified a shooting victim found Monday on Orlando Street as Kamrean Dale Locklear.
Both PTI and the Federal Aviation Administration are working on over 10 new projects at and around the airport. Some are nearing completion and others are just getting started.
The suspect implied he had a weapon, Greensboro police said.
The conference was founded in Greensboro in 1953 and has been in the Gate City for nearly 70 years
Carr, 63, died Thursday after suffering a heart attack on Tuesday, and is being remembered for her dedication to children.
Greensboro police: Burglary suspect hospitalized after his gun fires during struggle with officers early Wednesday
Police are conducting internal and criminal investigations to determine the sequence of events and whether the department's policies were followed.
"This does not allow us to take the foot off the gas," said Kristen Smalley, vice president of philanthropy for the Children's Home Society of North Carolina, whose mission is to promote the right of every child to a permanent, safe and loving family.
The top elected officials for Greensboro and Guilford County issued a joint statement about the latest news on the ACC's plans for its headquarters, which has been in Greensboro since the league was formed. The conference has been considering a possible move, with Charlotte and Florida as other contenders for the headquarters.