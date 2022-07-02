 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $430,000

Bright open floor plan with lots of natural light. Open foyer leads into oversized living room, featuring crown moulding, ceiling fan and fireplace with gas logs. Kitchen has upgraded quartz counters, stainless steel appliances including gas hob, externally vented hood and 6 stage RO Drinking water filter system. Guest bedroom and full bathroom on the main floor make this home perfect for company. Laundry room is on main. Primary suite with large walk in closet and bathroom with dual sinks and 5' tiled shower is on the second floor along with 2 additional bedrooms, 3rd full bathroom and bonus room. This home is equipped with CAT8 LAN connections in every room, two hardwired connections for WiFi access points ensuring no WiFi dead spots and seven hardwired 4K security cameras spread across strategic locations outside the property. Back yard with patio is fully fenced and ready to start making memories.

