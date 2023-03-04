Immaculate custom built home in Deerfield Crossing with LOTS of upgrades. Granite in the kitchen and ALL bathrooms, soft close kitchen cabinets, Primary bath with extra large walk in shower and beautiful custom make up vanity shelf, stainless steel appliances, large Primary on main, HUGE custom patio and concrete trash slab. This custom patio is just meant for entertaining!! The Den, garage and patio have flush mounted built in surround sound speakers. You can have great parties in the house, on the patio and work on you car while listening to the surround sound!! The Second floor has 2 full bathrooms and a surprise super cute finished room that is now being used as a children's play room. (This room is not included in the total square footage.) This room is connected to a bedroom and has endless possibilities. This home also comes with a Builder Home Warranty that is transferrable to the new owner. Come see this beautiful home today!!