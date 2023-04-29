Gorgeous home in highly desired Southwest School Dist. Main level: Master with an en suite with tile floor. Beautiful open floor plan from front door to the French doors to the back porch. Generous living space and hardwood thru out. 18+ ft ceiling great room with automatic remote-controlled gas fireplace. 2nd level: 3 beds/2 full bath with the possibility of one being the 2nd master suite. An open loft, providing additional space. Covered concrete porch in the back for outdoor entertainment. Built-in stainless-steel Microwave, stainless steel Gas Range & stainless-steel Dishwasher. Owner Occupied, please see Agent Remarks for Showing Appointments. OPEN HOUSE: SATURDAY, APRIL 29, 2023, 12 NOON-4PM!!