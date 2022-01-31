 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $450,000

LOOKING FOR A WONDERFUL HOME IN THE NW GUILFORD CO. AREA? Nestled in the popular Quail Creek community is this stunning 4BR home w/open floor plan & huge deck overlooking a large fenced backyard where just about everything has either been updated, refurbished, replaced, added, or made new by the current owners. From solar panels (~$60/month average electric bill) to an encapsulated crawlspace (better indoor air quality) to new fixtures & hardware (2020-2021) to new AC units (2018) to new dishwasher (2020) to new fridge & H2O heater (2021) to new carpet (2021) to beautifully refinished hardwood floors (2022). Add in the fact that you have low county taxes, NW Guilford Co schools, and convenient access to all major roadways and Triad cities, and you are home. It is ready for you right now!

