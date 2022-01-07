 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $558,100

4 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $558,100

4 Bedroom Home in Colfax - $558,100

NEW CONTRUCTION-BUYERS WILL ENJOY ALL OF THE BENEFITS OF A HEALTHY, COMFORTABLE & ENERGY EFFICIENT HOME in Sanford’s Creek, a cozy 32-home neighborhood west of the airport & Hwy 68/I-73, convenient to all Triad cities. This home will be an ENERGY STAR 4BR/4BA/2Car Hardieboard Exterior home boasting a ML Master Suite & 2nd BR/In-Law Suite or Opt’l Office w/Bath, Gourmet Kit w/Custom Cabinets/Island/Built-in SSteel Appliances open to Great Room & Dining area. French sliding doors open to covered back porch. All Countertops in home are Granite, NEST Thermostats, Fresh Air Intro & Filtration system, Tankless Rennai H2O Heater, Encapsulated Crawlspace for Healthy Indoor Air & More. Upstairs offers 2BRs, 2Bas, & Bonus plus loads of walk-in attic space. NW Guilford Co. Schools & Co. Taxes.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Greensboro Grasshoppers sold to Temerity Baseball
Sports

Greensboro Grasshoppers sold to Temerity Baseball

"We'll be bringing in music and other forms of entertainment," said Andy Sandler, the chief executive officer of Washington-based Temerity Capital Partners. "We really intend to activate that stadium as the centerpiece of activity in this really growing part of the city, which hopefully will make it even more attractive for multifamily development and will just make it more attractive as a destination."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert