Welcome to 101 Kutter DR, a beautiful 1&1/2 story 4 BR 2 Bath corner lot located in Elon. It has an open Floor plan with vaulted ceilings and plenty of natural light. Kitchen has a huge walk- in pantry and Breakfast bar. Home has been recently painted and new laminate wood flooring installed. Glass storm door on the front of the home, as well as a screened door on the back door. There is also a huge oversized patio in the backyard enclosed by a privacy fence. This a beauty you do not want to miss out on.
4 Bedroom Home in Elon - $305,000
