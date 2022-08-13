4 bed, 2.5 bath in quiet cul de sac. In highly sought after school district. This house stands above the rest with interior trim work, Living room built in, upgraded kitchen with added cabinetry, tile back splash and stainless steel appliances. Vaulted ceiling in Master with custom WIC. Storage shed. LVP throughout first level. 2nd level laundry room.
4 Bedroom Home in Elon - $315,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
GREENSBORO — So far, so good for Will Zalatoris and his second caddie of the Wyndham Championship weekend.
RALEIGH — A 911 call from air traffic controllers suggests that a co-pilot may have decided to jump from a damaged plane before it made an eme…
There are so many incentives to install solar that the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 might be more aptly titled the "Electrify Your Life Act."
GREENSBORO — What started out as a domestic disturbance led to a standoff with police that lasted several hours in Sunday's pre-dawn hours.
Greensboro, Stokesdale, Oak Ridge, Pleasant Garden, Gibsonville and Summerfield will benefit from the money.
Rocco "Rocky" Scarfone, owner of Cone Denim Entertainment Center, sued and settled with the city to maintain access to an alley behind his business, but says the way the parking deck was built encroached on that space, making it mostly unusable.
Investigators are seeking a black Nissan Altima that will be missing a large portion of the passenger side front bumper and passenger side lower fog lamp.
Democratic congressional leaders’ apparent pledge to push for completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline gives new life to a proposed 75-mile …
George Clinton and Parliament-Funkadelic bring to 21 the number of main-stage musical and dance performers announced for the festival from Sept. 9 to 11 in downtown Greensboro. It features groups representing a diverse array of cultural traditions on multiple stages.
Guilford County has reported 3 monkeypox cases as state total increases to 114, health officials say
For those who are most at-risk, health departments in Guilford and Forsyth now have supplies of vaccines to help protect against the virus.