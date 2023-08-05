Charming 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home with modern upgrades. Luxury vinyl plank (LVP) flooring flows throughout the entire house, giving it a sleek and contemporary feel. The kitchen boasts an elegant island, perfect for meal prep or casual dining, and comes equipped with stainless steel appliances. The primary bedroom, conveniently located on the main level, offers privacy and comfort. Laundry facilities are also conveniently located on the main level for added convenience. Upstairs, you'll find 3 additional bedrooms and a versatile loft space. The fenced-in back yard is perfect for outdoor activities or relaxation. Enjoy gatherings on the covered patio, regardless of the weather. This home sits on a corner lot, adding to its curb appeal. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity!