Charming 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home with modern upgrades. Luxury vinyl plank (LVP) flooring flows throughout the entire house, giving it a sleek and contemporary feel. The kitchen boasts an elegant island, perfect for meal prep or casual dining, and comes equipped with stainless steel appliances. The primary bedroom, conveniently located on the main level, offers privacy and comfort. Laundry facilities are also conveniently located on the main level for added convenience. Upstairs, you'll find 3 additional bedrooms and a versatile loft space. The fenced-in back yard is perfect for outdoor activities or relaxation. Enjoy gatherings on the covered patio, regardless of the weather. This home sits on a corner lot, adding to its curb appeal. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity!
4 Bedroom Home in Elon - $389,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
On an alumni page was posted a photo taken at Costco in Greensboro that showed a water bottle with the UNC Greensboro logo on it. On the oppos…
Police: Doctor shot to death by partner in mid-afternoon at park. The two were parents of a toddler son.
Suspect was arrested while trying to flee the scene in Eden in a black Chevy Avalanche.
Virginia resident John Michael Powell was charged with murder on Sunday after he slew Gwendolyn Lavonne Riddick, the mother of his child, in a…
Greensboro food desert appeared on track to finally get a Lidl. Then contamination was found in the soil of the planned site.
City's plans to sell a site to Lidl have been, at the least, delayed by a needed environmental cleanup that will be long and expensive.
Officers responded to an assault call Thursday afternoon at Sedgefield Garden Apartments.