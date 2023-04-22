Welcome home to this immaculate home in Manning Crossing! Lovingly cared for, you'll find every amenity to make your new home. The open floor plan features a modern kitchen with subway tile backsplash, a huge center island and plenty of cabinet space. The whole home has been refinished with luxury vinyl flooring. Main floor primary bedroom and main floor laundry. Upstairs you'll find three more nicely sized bedrooms and an additional sitting area. Outside you'll find a fully privacy fenced backyard with a huge concrete patio, perfect for outdoor entertaining. The attached two car garage features a screened in option to catch a breeze. This home truly has it all and will not last long. Schedule your showing today!