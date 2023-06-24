Welcome to your dream home in the desirable Manning Crossing, a perfect blend of comfort, space, and modern design. This 4-bedroom, 2.5-bath home offers a spacious layout of 2,844 sqft, featuring a versatile flex space on the first floor that perfectly suits a home office or study. The expansive living room is designed to create cherished memories with loved ones, while upstairs, the enormous master suite becomes your private sanctuary. The bonus loft area adds a touch of versatility, ideal for a playroom or game area. Outside, a spacious backyard awaits your personal touch, ready to be transformed into a tranquil oasis. The home comes with a fridge, washer, and dryer, adding to the convenience of your new lifestyle. 1.5 miles to Elon University. A home that truly checks all the boxes!