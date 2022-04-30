4 Bedroom Home in Elon - $461,754

NEW CONSTRUCTION on 1/2 ACRE HOME SITE ... Our Most Popular Plan, The Bailey, is under construction on Lot #54 in Ashley Woods. This is the Last Opportunity to Purchase a New Home in the Ashley Woods Neighborhood. When this home is sold, the neighborhood will be Sold Out! This Home is a 4 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Plus a Loft. The Primary Bedroom is on the 1st Floor with 3 Large Bedrooms and a Loft on the 2nd Floor. Many Upgrades are included in this home to include a 4-sided Brick exterior with a Covered & Screened Deck with an attached BBQ Deck. Granite Counters in Kitchen and Bathrooms, Hickory Floors, Painted Cabinets, Ceramic Tile Floors in the Bathrooms, Tankless Natural Gas Water Heater, Duel AC/Heat Systems. Two Attic Storage Areas. This Neighborhood is in the Western Alamance School District! Home is Actively Under Construction and Completion Date is Estimated at the End of April 2022.