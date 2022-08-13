 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Elon - $500,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elon - $500,000

Stunning 4 bed/2.5 bath 2022 build in Ashley Woods! Completed just this year, this home offers the many benefits of new construction! Only high-end finishes throughout this amazing 2,719 sq ft treasure. Beautiful engineered hardwoods cover main level, which offers huge, open family/kitchen/breakfast and separate dining with wainscoting and coffered ceiling. Pristine kitchen with enormous island, stainless appliances, and gorgeous granite/tile backsplash/cabinet color scheme. Enormous master on main boasts tray ceiling and en-suite bath with double granite vanity, luxurious tile-surround walk-in shower AND garden tub, & huge walk-in closet! Walk-in closets also found in ALL THREE spacious upstairs bedrooms, one with access to floored walk-in attic space! Screened-in porch off of breakfast area with door to attached rear deck. HALF ACRE LOT in fabulous Ashley Woods, which offers community pool and cabana along with other awesome amenities! This one has it all!!!

People are also reading…

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert