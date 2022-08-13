4 Bedroom Home in Elon - $500,000

Stunning 4 bed/2.5 bath 2022 build in Ashley Woods! Completed just this year, this home offers the many benefits of new construction! Only high-end finishes throughout this amazing 2,719 sq ft treasure. Beautiful engineered hardwoods cover main level, which offers huge, open family/kitchen/breakfast and separate dining with wainscoting and coffered ceiling. Pristine kitchen with enormous island, stainless appliances, and gorgeous granite/tile backsplash/cabinet color scheme. Enormous master on main boasts tray ceiling and en-suite bath with double granite vanity, luxurious tile-surround walk-in shower AND garden tub, & huge walk-in closet! Walk-in closets also found in ALL THREE spacious upstairs bedrooms, one with access to floored walk-in attic space! Screened-in porch off of breakfast area with door to attached rear deck. HALF ACRE LOT in fabulous Ashley Woods, which offers community pool and cabana along with other awesome amenities! This one has it all!!!