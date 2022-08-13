 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Elon - $500,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elon - $500,000

CALL SANDY SPARKS 336-263-6325! Stunning 4 bed/2.5 bath 2022 build in Ashley Woods! Gorgeous engineered HWs cover main, which offers huge, open fam/kit/bfast & sep dining w/ wainscoting & coffered ceil. Kitchen w/ enormous island, ss appl, granite, & tile b/s. Master on main w/ tray ceil & en-suite bath w/ dbl granite vanity, tile-surr w-in shower & garden tub, & huge WIC! WICs also in ALL 3 spacious upstairs BRs. S-in porch off bfast w/ door to att rear deck. HALF ACRE LOT! This one has it all!!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert