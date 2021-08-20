4 Bedroom Home in Elon - $550,000

This custom built home in Elon has it all! 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths with over 3800 sq ft plus more that could be finished! Hardwood floors throughout the entire main floor. Two gas fireplaces; one on main level and one on upper level. A screened in porch sits right beside the back deck built with Trex. TONS of storage opportunities including storage closets; walk up attic; and 1854 sq ft unfinished basement. Built in surround sound system in upstairs bonus room. Laundry Room in Basement but there is a laundry chute on 2nd floor. 3 Car garage that can fit up to 6 cars in it! Apollo Water Heater that will heat the entire main floor in winter. Central Vacuum system throughout home and can be added in basement. Freshly Painted upstairs. Beautiful private lot! This is a home you do not want to miss!