 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Elon - $550,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elon - $550,000

4 Bedroom Home in Elon - $550,000

Unique home with Victorian façade & modern open interior. Foyer features custom leaded sidelights, transom & oval window. Dining area on perfect angle in front turret defined by curved wall & built-ins. Kitchen features curved wall w/glass blocks, 2 islands, sitting bar area, gas range & pantry. Enjoy sunny breakfast room turret area w/ 14’ vaulted ceiling. Family room w/built-ins & fireplace, w/French doors onto brick patio featuring trellis, patio water feature. Convenient to Elon University.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

1 killed in wreck Saturday on U.S. 29 in Greensboro
Crime

1 killed in wreck Saturday on U.S. 29 in Greensboro

Cathy McRae of Port St. Lucie was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram when it was struck about 10:05 a.m. by a Ford cargo van that crossed the center line, police said in a news release. McRae was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries, police said.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert