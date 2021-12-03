4 Bedroom Home in Elon - $550,000

Unique, custom-built, one owner home with Victorian façade & modern open interior. Spacious foyer features custom leaded sidelights, transom & oval window. Distinctive dining area on a perfect angle in the front turret is defined by a curved wall & built-ins. Dramatic kitchen features a curved wall with glass blocks, two islands, a sitting bar area, gas range & pantry. Enjoy the sunny breakfast room turret area with 14’ vaulted ceiling. Large family room with built-ins & fireplace, with French doors onto a brick patio featuring a trellis. Relax by the calming patio water feature. Massive den has 12’ cathedral ceiling, fireplace, built-ins & palladium window & adjoins a bedroom & full bath. Sun-filled primary suite located in a five window Victorian turret with an en-suite bath. 2nd floor loft/playroom has sky lights & unique openings to the main floor. Space galore, oversized garage & workroom. Wooded area provides privacy in the back yard. Convenient to Elon University.