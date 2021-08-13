4 Bedroom Home in Elon - $550,000

This custom built home in Elon has it all! 4 bedrooms 3.5 baths with over 3800 sq ft plus more that could be finished! Hardwood floors throughout the entire main floor. Two gas fireplaces; one on main level and one on upper level. A screened in porch sits right beside the back deck built with Trex. TONS of storage opportunities including storage closets; walk up attic; 1854 sq ft unfinished basement.Built in surround sound system in upstairs bonus room. Laundry Room in Basement with laundry chute.