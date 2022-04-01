Gorgeous describes this Immaculate Brick 4bd/3.5ba home. Open and Airy Kitchen/Family area, Large island and bar with granite counter tops, all stainless appliances,pantry,stone backsplash,LVP flooring,coffered ceilings, crown and chair rail moldings,accent stone fireplace,sunroom with vaulted ceiling,bedroom w/full bath on main floor, Oversized master bedroom with tray ceiling and Hugh closet the bath has double vanities and large tile shower,2 additional spacious Bedrooms with hall full bath,awesome family room upstairs , large laundry room with sink cabinets and folding table, deck leads to a wonderful patio and unbelievable fenced yard, storage under deck and walk in crawl space,the oversized detached brick garage for extra vehicles or storage, community pool and tennis included in HOA,the details speak for themselves.
4 Bedroom Home in Elon - $624,900
