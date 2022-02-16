4 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $1,295,000

A Gem not to be missed! "Golden Pond" is just that. 18.56 rolling acres overlooking 7+ acre lake, 5000SF gorgeous home, swimming pool - wait there's more...Ben Cone's 120 yr old log cabin totally up fitted as the most cozy guest house you have ever seen! Located under 30 Minutes to downtown Greensboro/Cone Hospital., Situated well off the road with a gated entrance, the main house features over 3700 SF on the first floor. Many rooms with access to a side to side covered porch overlooking the water. Side entry 3-car garage with paved extension to rear patio. Lush plantings surround the improvements. Plenty of open area for pasture, barns, arena, auxiliary dwelling, workshop and more. Incredible opportunity to own this amazing unique farm!