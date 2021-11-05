4 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $1,375,000

A Gem not to be missed! 18.56 rolling acres, overlooking 7+acre lake, 5000SF gorgeous home, Swimming Pool - wait there's more...Ben Cone's 120 year old log cabin totally upfitted! Located under 30 minutes to downtown Greensboro/Cone Hospital. Situated well off the road with a gated entrance, the main house features over 3700 SF on the first floor. Many rooms with access to a side to side covered porch overlooking the water. Side entry 3 car garage with paved extension to rear patio. Close to 40/85 exch.