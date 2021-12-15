A Gem not to be missed! "Golden Pond" is just that. 18.56 rolling acres overlooking 7+ acre lake, 5000SF gorgeous home, swimming pool - wait there's more...Ben Cone's 120 yr old log cabin totally up fitted as the most cozy guest house you have ever seen! Located under 30 Minutes to downtown Greensboro/Cone Hospital., Situated well off the road with a gated entrance, the main house features over 3700 SF on the first floor. Many rooms with access to a side to side covered porch overlooking the water. Side entry 3-car garage with paved extension to rear patio. Lush plantings surround the improvements. Plenty of open area for pasture, barns, arena, auxiliary dwelling, workshop and more. Incredible opportunity to own this amazing unique farm!
4 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $1,375,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A nurse at Forsyth Medical Center pleaded guilty Wednesday to a charge of attempting to tamper with medical supplies, the U.S. Attorney's Offi…
After painful losses, the state has finally gotten an economic win. "A world-class company has taken notice of the way we do things. This company could have gone anywhere in the world, but they chose North Carolina," said Machelle Sanders, North Carolina's Secretary of Commerce.
-
- 5 min to read
Panthers coach Steven Davis and his son, Steven II, head to Chapel Hill on Friday night seeking a NCHSAA Class 3-A football title.
A restaurant owner was beaten in his own dining room last week, creating an uproar and an outpouring of concern.
Comet Leonard, known to scientists as Comet C/2021 A1, was discovered in January near Tucson, Arizona, NASA Ambassador Tony Rice told WRAL.
Police released few details in the homicide.
The News & Observer, citing five sources in government and business, reports that a 6-year-old company called Boom Supersonic, founded by a former Groupon director, will use the site to produce its new Overture jet.
A&T's new $6M Farm Pavilion provides lab space, offices and could serve as bridge to east Greensboro community
The Farm Pavilion, a ribbon-cutting for which was held in September, has classrooms, labs, cold storage and an auditorium, along with office space for those who are doing work on the farm.
Greensboro police identify officer shot in leg during struggle and the woman arrested in the incident
The officer was being treated at a local hospital for injures that were not life-threatening, Greensboro police said.
Repurposed with purpose: How a former Greensboro motel became an emergency shelter for the homeless this winter
"It’s not the Ritz but it’s clean, it’s safe and it’s warm," said Mike Cooke, an advocate for the homeless whose nonprofit, Partnership Homes, buys troubled properties and gives them new life. The old Regency Inn and Suites is being used as a winter emergency shelter for the homeless. Eventually, the plan is to turn it into supportive housing for the homeless.