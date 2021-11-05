A Gem not to be missed! "Golden Pond" is just that. 18.56 rolling acres, overlooking 7+acre lake, 5000SF gorgeous home, Swimming Pool - wait there's more...Ben Cone's 120 year old log cabin totally upfitted as the most cozy guest house you have ever seen! Located under 30 minutes to downtown Greensboro/Cone Hospital. Situated well off the road with a gated entrance, the main house features over 3700 SF on the first floor. Many rooms with access to a side to side covered porch overlooking the water. Side entry 3 car garage with paved extension to rear patio. Lush plantings surround the improvements. Plenty of open area for pasture, barns, arena, auxilary dwelling, workshop and more. Incredible opportunity to own this amazing unique farm! All new carpets being put in!
4 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $1,375,000
