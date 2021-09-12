4 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $292,000

Charming 4 Bedroom/1.1 Bathroom home in desirable Western Alamance on 2.03 acres. Freshly painted. Nice open living room that leads into the dining room. 2 bedrooms on main level. Upstairs additional loft area and 2 additional bedrooms. Detached garage. Cellar. Great private lot with lots of space and privacy. New roof, New HVAC and New electrical panel. Lots of updates inside don't miss out on seeing this beautiful property! Just minutes from everything.