4 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $299,000

***ALL OFFERS NEED TO BE SUBMITTED NO LATER THAN 4:00 P.M., MONDAY, 9/13/2021.****4-5 Bedroom home, located in the highly desired Elon/Western School District and just minutes to Elon University, I-85/40 New hardwood floors on main level, new HVAC on main level. Freshly painted, Carolina plantation shutters through out. Private fenced backyard.

