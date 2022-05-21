 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $325,000

GORGEOUS 4 bed/2.5 bath in Gibsonville’s Stone Ridge subdivision! 2,291 sq ft on two levels in Western Alamance district. You will be captured by the curb appeal of this home from the moment you see it, and it only gets more beautiful when you walk inside! Rich hardwoods on main, plush carpet on second. Bright dining room on the right upon entry could be used as a play room or office. Family room, breakfast area, & kitchen in one expansive, open space. Luxurious primary bedroom with tray ceiling, en-suite bath with garden tub, decorative tile surround walk-in shower, & large WIC. Spacious BRs 2-4 & full bath 2 also on 2nd. Fabulous 21'x12' covered patio with ceiling fan on rear. Large, fenced backyard. Att 2-car garage. This one won't last!!

