GORGEOUS 4 bed/2.5 bath in Gibsonville’s Stone Ridge subdivision! 2,291 sq ft on two levels in Western Alamance district. You will be captured by the curb appeal of this home from the moment you see it, and it only gets more beautiful when you walk inside! Rich hardwoods on main, plush carpet on second. Bright dining room on the right upon entry could be used as a play room or office. Family room, breakfast area, & kitchen in one expansive, open space. Luxurious primary bedroom with tray ceiling, en-suite bath with garden tub, decorative tile surround walk-in shower, & large WIC. Spacious BRs 2-4 & full bath 2 also on 2nd. Fabulous 21'x12' covered patio with ceiling fan on rear. Large, fenced backyard. Att 2-car garage. This one won't last!!
4 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $325,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hanging up the aprons: Daryl and DeAnna Knight Gwynn pass Chaney's restaurant to new owners after 28 years
EDEN – The last few years haven’t been easy for Daryl and DeAnna Knight Gwynn, longtime owners of Chaney’s restaurant on King’s Highway here.
The celebration of the university's most recent graduates began early today with a commencement ceremony at the Greensboro Coliseum.
GREENSBORO — Macy’s never put out a display like this one.
GREENSBORO — Guilford County Sheriff Danny Rogers survived a primary challenge from two other Democrats on Tuesday night. Now, he will compete…
Guilford voters say 'Yes' to $1.7B in school construction bonds, but no to sales tax to pay for the work
Voters supported the school bond referendum by a large margin, with 61% voting in favor and about 39% voting against it, according to complete but unofficial results. But they rejected a sales tax increase the county planned to use to pay for the debt.
Voters will decide Tuesday which two candidates advance to the city's general election on July 26.
To paraphrase Charlene Darling, this’n makes us cry. The family of Maggie Peterson Mancuso, who played Charlene Darling on “The Andy Griffith Show,” announced on Monday that the actress and singer died on Sunday, May 15. The news was posted on the Andy Griffith Show Museum Facebook and on Mancuso’s Facebook page on Monday. A family member wrote on Mancuso’s page that she “passed peacefully in ...
The regional professional theater, located downtown at 232 S. Elm St. will announce its 20th season of live, in-person performances at an event at 6 p.m. June 4.
In the Democratic primary Tuesday, voters will have a choice between incumbent Kay Cashion and the Rev. Greg Drumwright, a community activist. Former District 4 commissioner Alan Branson and Alvin Robinson, a former firefighter, will face off in the Republican primary.
HIGH POINT — A teenager was sentenced to a minimum of 25 years in prison on a first-degree murder charge in the death of Kobe Manwarren in 201…