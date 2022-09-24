4 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $349,900

Beautiful two story 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath brick and vinyl home located in the Stone Ridge subdivision in Gibsonville for sale! There is plenty of space for a growing family with this home! Walk in to the entry way that leads to the separate dining room area or to the open living room and kitchen areas. The primary suite is located on the main level with a spacious walk in closet and full private bathroom along with a half bath and separate laundry room that leads to the attached garage. Enjoy the loft/bonus area upstairs perfect for a play area or office space. Plenty of backyard available to spend outside with family and friends. Schedule a tour today!