4 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $350,000

Are you looking for an older home with tons of character, today's modern features, large lot yet walking distance to downtown? Look no further! This amazing historical 4 BR/3 BA home in the heart of Gibsonville boasts new granite, stainless, LVP floors, refinished heart of pine floors upstairs, roof, plumbing, electrical, HVAC, raised beds & natural area. & new downstairs windows ordered! 2 Owners Suite options (1 up, 1 down). Downstairs primary Bath w/walk-in shower. 1 BR/1 BA possible Mother-in-law suite/apt./workshop needing plumbing & electrical option in back yard. Extra storage building & large lot. So much here to love!