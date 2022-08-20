 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $350,000

Welcome home to this wonderful 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath in Gibsonville. Living space all on main level with open flow from dining, living, and kitchen. All Bedrooms on 2nd. Owner suite has tray ceiling and HUGE walk in closet from the bath. Lot is adjacent to wooded area that wasn't built on by the builder. Will go live for showings on 7/2/22

