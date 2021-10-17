4 Bedroom Home in Gibsonville - $355,000

Are you looking for an older home w/tons of character, today's modern features, large lot yet walking distance to downtown? Look no further! This amazing historical 4 BR/3 BA home in the heart of Gibsonville boasts new granite, stainless, LVP floors, refinished heart of pine floors upstairs, roof, plumbing, electrical, HVAC, raised beds & natural area. & new downstairs windows ordered! 2 Owners Suite options (1 up, 1 down). Possible MIL Suite, extra storage building & large lot. So much here to love!