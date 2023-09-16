This new community in Gibsonville will give you peaceful country living with easy access to the I-40 corridor and Hwy 61. The Kyle Floor plan offers the Office and dining room off the entryway as you arrive in this lovely home. The spacious modern kitchen with island features Cane Sugar cabinets, with Soft Close Doors and granite countertops with stainless appliances. The kitchen opens to a large family room. Primary suite upstairs with vaulted ceiling. The Primary bath has a spacious shower and closet, quartz counter tops and soft close feature on doors. With 3 additional bedrooms and bath surround the upper-level loft. Home is also equipped with technology that keeps you in touch with your new home right in the palm of your hand! Features are included such as a Wi-Fi programmable thermostat, a keyless door lock, a wireless switch, a touchscreen Smart Home control panel, automation platform, video doorbell. Homes offer quality materials & workmanship throughout, plus a one-year builder’s warranty and 10-year structural warranty.