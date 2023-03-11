Desirable Silverado floor plan with a spacious 1st-floor bedroom by Shea Homes. The home is in "move-in" condition just receiving a fresh coat of interior paint. Outstanding open floor plan with all new engineered floors on both floors. Fabulous Cook's Kitchen has Electrolux stainless steel appliances. granite countertops and amazing cabinet space. Large 1st-floor laundry with cabinets & stainless steel laundry sink. Fabulous primary suite with a tray ceiling, and a grand walk-in closet. The primary suite also boasts a wonderful spa bath with a tray ceiling, His & Her separate vanities, a separate glass & tile shower as well as a garden tub. This home also enjoys an extended oversized attached garage with a high ceiling. Outside a large manicured fenced backyard is home to a big patio with a charmingly lit pergola, a fire pit, and a privacy wall. This fine home is only two doors down from a beautiful clubhouse and pool and is so convenient to anywhere in Greensboro you will want to go