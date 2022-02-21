The Kyle, a 2644 sq. ft home w/a formal LR, DR, downstairs Office & upstairs Loft! Homesite 41. Your Family Room opens to a large Kitchen w/breakfast area, island w/ample storage & power. Whirlpool Stainless steel appliances include a smooth top range, microwave, dishwasher.. The large pantry makes this Kitchen a dream! Laundry room on main, just off the 2-car garage. Upstairs Loft area is perfect for a 2nd home office, study area, or cozy space for movie nights. You'll find all four spacious bedrooms upstairs each w/lots of closet space. Primary Suite has vaulted ceiling, a huge walk in closet, private bathroom w/double vanity & a five-foot walk in shower. Quality materials & workmanship throughout. One-year Builder & 10-year structural warranty included. Your new home also includes our Smart Home technology package!
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $0
Here a look at the best East Coast locations with under 5,000 residents, according to Niche’s 2021 Best Places to Live study.
The centerpiece structure of Hickory's City Walk, two arches over the Rudy Wright bridge, have collapsed.
The list features college towns, suburbs, and cities that are ranked by factors such as the cost of living, educational level of residents, housing and public schools.
Five stores in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina — including three Dollar General locations — are among 22 statewide required to pay fine…
REIDSVILLE – Paul Bray Jr. “just kept seeing zeroes’’ as he looked at the $10 lottery ticket that won him $1 million on Friday.
If a store has more than a 2% error rate on overcharges, inspectors discuss the findings with the store manager and conduct a more intensive follow-up inspection later.
Forecasts call for high winds overnight, which could lead to power outages and hazardous road conditions, the district said in a news release.
GREENSBORO — Badi Ali, an unapologetic local voice for justice, has died after a battle with COVID-19.
The move opens the way for Guilford County Schools to also make masks optional. Superintendent Sharon Contreras has indicated she would do so beginning March 7 if the county ended the mandate.
The McAlister-Leftwich House will continue as an event venue, accommodating weddings and receptions. The Julian Price House will offer overnight accommodations and space for rehearsal dinners and farewell brunches.