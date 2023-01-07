 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $0

NEW HOME-WILL BE READY TO MOVE IN FEBRUARY-MARCH. This is a ONE level home in a fantastic neighbourhood, a few miles to all your shopping and restaurants.It has a brick front with vinyl siding, 4 bedrooms, 2-1/2 bath, Kitchen Island. Open floor plan with great entertaining space, dining area and kitchen with granite countertops, and all new appliances. PHOTO IS SIMILAR TO HOME!!! CONSTRUCTION SITE-PLEASE DO NOT ENTER. WE WILL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANYONE. THANKS

