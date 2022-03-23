Northern Shores home built by Jim Wolf in 2000. Fabulous home on close to .83 acres and a 3 car garage. Mahogany double arch front doors bring you in from the circular drive to a 2 story foyer. The curved stairway leads you to the second floor with 4 oversized bedrooms with en suite baths and a bonus room plus a walk up attic for storage. The handsome study with a marble fireplace surround and hearth with gas logs. Spacious open kitchen, travertine limestone countertop, icemaker, butlers pantry with beverage refrigerator, half bath, bright breakfast area (expanded in 2006) displays a coffered ceiling, bay window with French doors that open to a covered porch with wood burning fireplace. Primary bedroom with oversized bath with his/her vanities along with heated stone tile floor. Large paver covered patio with stained pergola that has both kitchen and great room access. The fenced in back yard is professionally landscaped and totally private. A fabulous home in Lake Jeanette!
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,025,000
