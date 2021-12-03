4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,039,900

Brand New Construction Built by Stonewood Homes. This Stunning Home resides on a Beautiful 1.4 Acre Lot in Popular Mitchell's Landing. The Gourmet kitchen opens to Gorgeous Great Room, offering a Vaulted Ceiling, with Cedar Wrapped Beams & Built in Bookcase. The Master Bedroom, Study & Foyer all offer Wood inlay Tray Ceilings. The main level also offers Two additional Bedrooms with a Jack & Jill bathroom. Main level 10 ft ceilings. Upstairs offers a full bedroom with full bath, a roomy Bonus Room, a Spacious Media Room and a Exercise Room. This Home is currently under construction. Please call agent for more information.