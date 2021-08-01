4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,049,000

TRUE SOUTHERN ELEGANCE! This gem is a rare find situated on one of the largest lots in Old Irving Park as well as offers a completely separate 1600 sq. ft. Guest house/garage/rec room/office & 2 baths. Main house boasts 10 foot ceilings, Stunning kitchen with island & Thermador appliance package. Landscaping by Chip Calloway with English Gardens, Moss walkways, Blue Stone patios & Koi Pond. Large Rocking chair front porch. Every inch of this home has been remodeled. Properties like this rarely come along!