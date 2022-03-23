4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,120,000

Quality, thoughtful remodeling everywhere, no space left untouched! Spring, Summer and Fall will have new meaning, as you relax on the show-stopping porch OR by the heated pool -- surrounded by 1.38 acres of nature. Extensive, timeless renovations by Pam Frye -- this 4 bedroom, 4 full/2 half-bath home has a fantastic floor-plan for everyday living AND entertaining. All Thermador appliances in the kitchen, gorgeous cabinetry and a built-in coffee nook with sink. 1000 sq ft of finished basement for all the extra activities! Large Laundry room on the second floor, adjacent to bedrooms. Hardwoods throughout. Landscaping in the front & back & new deck by the pool — all updated in 2020. Huge fenced in backyard. Three car garage with new doors!