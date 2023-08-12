Gorgeous two-story brick French country home nestled at the end of a cul-de-sac in the sought after Cedar Hollow Lakes neighborhood. The home is enveloped in privacy on 4.4 acres which features professional landscaping. The heart of this 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home is centered on the open concept of the kitchen and great room. A space that welcomes entertaining and gathering. The kitchen is a chef's dream which includes a stunning quartz waterfall island that seats 5 and a fabulous farm sink. Beautiful custom cabinets from floor to the 10' ceilings. Double ovens (1 gas and 1 Electric) and a gas range. Eat in breakfast nook and a formal dining room off of the kitchen. Great room has built-ins and gas fireplace. Morning coffee on the secluded patio off of the great room is a must or warm up by the roaring fire with the outdoor fireplace. Plenty of natural light all throughout the home. Large primary suite on main level features, beautiful views and spacious bathroom