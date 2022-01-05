 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,150,000

This stunning transitional offers a truly wonderful open design with a grand main level primary suite and a fabulous chef's kitchen with elegant new granite counter tops. The chef's kitchen also has a huge walk-in pantry and a big breakfast room overlooking the private fenced backyard. Just off the breakfast room is a delightful office/sunroom with a wonderful view of the backyard. The large first floor primary suite opens to an updated spa bath with an oversized glass and marble shower, there's also a bubble tub and private access to a covered porch. A grand 2 story den offers handsome custom cabinets flanking a large gas log fireplace. All of the bedrooms have access to full baths; a 2nd-floor bonus offers a home theater and a full wet bar . On the 3rd floor, there's a gigantic playroom complete with a wet bar! Beautifully maintained and landscaped, one of Jefferson Wood's finest homes.

