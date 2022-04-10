 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,175,000

4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,175,000

One of those great Old Irving Park treasures. Built in 1934 only two families have lived in this home with moderate changes to keep the style and period in tact. Main level guest suite, formal living and dining room, open kitchen, breakfast room and morning room. Library features bay window, wall of bookcases and office. You will never want to leave the screened porch overlooking the pool and beautifully landscaped garden. Front and back stairs, upper level bedrooms with additional baths, formal entry and back foyer, main level laundry room and powder room. Adorable former play house attached to garage. A true gem.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert