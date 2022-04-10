One of those great Old Irving Park treasures. Built in 1934 only two families have lived in this home with moderate changes to keep the style and period in tact. Main level guest suite, formal living and dining room, open kitchen, breakfast room and morning room. Library features bay window, wall of bookcases and office. You will never want to leave the screened porch overlooking the pool and beautifully landscaped garden. Front and back stairs, upper level bedrooms with additional baths, formal entry and back foyer, main level laundry room and powder room. Adorable former play house attached to garage. A true gem.
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,175,000
