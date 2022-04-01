4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,198,900

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION! Modern Farm House in Beautiful neighborhood with Estate size lots. Gourmet kitchen and Stunning Great Room with Vaulted Ceiling. Formal Dining with wainscoting. Main level Primary Suite with Spa like bath. Main level Guest Suite with full Bath. Private offce on main level. 10 ft Ceilings on main with 8 ft doors. Upstairs provides large bedrooms, Exercise Rm & Huge Game Rm. Quiet Cul-De-Sac lot in back of subdivision. Owner/broker. Covered Patio overlooking Beautiful backyard. Oversized 3 Car Garage. Fantastic Subdivision is walking distance from Northern High School and Northern Middle School. Call agent for more details on this Brand New Home.