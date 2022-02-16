 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,599,000

Fabulous Old Irving Park home. A classic gem, close to Greensboro Country Club, featuring hardwoods on first and second floor. Greet your guests with the elegant curved staircase or read a treasured book on your screened porch. Be a top chef in your gourmet kitchen featuring 2 ovens, separate icemaker, granite and stainless steel. Glamorous primary suite with pedestal tub, separate shower, and double sinks. Exquisite detail, moldings and trim work. Enjoy mint juleps in your backyard, overlooking the garden oasis. 2 car detached garage, work shop, play house, along with separate bike storage! Great location- steps from the golf course, shopping, dining, hospitals and more!

