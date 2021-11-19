Welcome to the Extraordinary! Complete Renovation in Old Irving Park with Deluxe Master Bedroom Suite on Main Level. 3 Upper Level Bedrooms with Baths & Large Bonus/Recreational Room. Gourmet Kitchen with Top of Line Appliances, 10 Foot Island, Quartz Countertops, Built-In Wine Cellar & Custom Cabinets. More Than Generous Rooms on Both Levels and the Added Cherry on Top is the Incredible Porch with Outdoor Fireplace. Permanent Stairs to 3rd Floor Attic. Two Car Detached Garage. Walk to the Original Irving Park and GCC Club. "See What Passion Can Build!" Contact Listing Agent for Additional Information and Amenities.
4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,650,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Officers responded to a report of "odd odors and suspicious materials" at an apartment in the 1300 block of Adams Farm Parkway, according to police.
The “Aggie STEAM Academy” would emphasize science, technology, engineering, arts and math.
The other driver involved was charged with driving while impaired, according to authorities.
The 8-0 vote Monday evening by the Guilford County Board of Commissioners — acting in their capacity as the Board of Health — marked the end of a sometimes contentious rule that had its origins in the mid-August wave of the COVID-19 delta variant.
The congressman recently announced he would run for the new 13th District, a seat many assumed N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore would seek.
The structure fire was fully involved when firefighters arrived, according to Eden police.
No one was injured in the incident and police are continuing to investigate.
It’s time for the annual holiday light show at Natural Tunnel State Park between Duffield and Clinchport in Scott County, Virginia.
The robbery attempt occurred shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Suspicious odor, materials at apartment lead to closure of Adams Farm Parkway, Greensboro police say
The road between Hilltop Road and Autumn Woods Drive has since reopened, police said.