4 Bedroom Home in Greensboro - $1,700,000

Few homes in Greensboro stand as prominently as this iconic Old Irving Park home. Originally constructed in 1915 in a classic Mediterranean Revivalist style, this home was completely reimagined, restored & renovated in 2016. The addition of a ML primary BR suite, chef's kitchen w/marble counters, and both formal & casual DRs enhance the function of the home while protecting its original beauty. Original leaded glass windows were relocated; hardwood and inlaid parquet flooring beautifully refinished; cypress finishes preserved. Each room offers elegance and charm in a comfortable, inviting setting. Upstairs feat large guest en suite that could double as upstairs primary (BA has marble slab walls); plus 2 other BRs w/shared updated full BA. Exposed brick wall is feat of basement rec room w/another full BA. Recently fenced back yard offers quiet setting, incl long reflecting pool w/Koi & gazebo w/stone FP. Adjacent to 14th green of Greensboro Country Club.